Biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh beam with pride as Hima Das and Ekta Bhyan win big for India

It's a proud moment for India as two girls from the country have registered a victory in the field of sports. Hima Das, a 19-year-old daughter of a farmer from Assam, has won Gold for India by coming first in 400 metre race in World U20 Championships that took place Finland. On the other hand, Ekta Bhyan has bought glory by winning Gold and Bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. It is undoubtedly a proud moment for the nation and it's only natural then that fans and followers are cheering them on. Everyone, including our Bollywood celebs, are sending congratulatory wishes to the two big winners.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and many others are 'beaming with pride' as they take to their respective Twitter handles to boast about the victory of Hima Das.

Woke up and felt a genuine wave of Pride Love & inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are...#HimaDas Kya Baat hai! pic.twitter.com/gcDnyXxwRj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2018

JAI HIND !!!! Beaming with pride !!!!! 🇮🇳 Jiyo #HimaDas ✊🏽 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Congratulations, dear Hima. You’ve made India proud. You are a shining inspiration for our champions in the making. #HimaDas pic.twitter.com/yKK5DMGfUN — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) July 13, 2018

Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

On the other hand, stars like Boman Irani, Swara Bhasker can't stop hooting for Ekta Bhyan who performed immensely well in World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Another Indian Girl at the Top!!!! Congratulations #EktaBhyan for bringing glory to our country with your Gold and Bronze win at the #WorldParaAthletics Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/Hogm9ySkKo — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 13, 2018

Congratulations #EktaBhyan for your win at the #WorldParaOlympicsGrandPrix Your determination and achievement is inspiring! So much love! You make #India SO proud! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/QbN8OsaqHe — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 13, 2018

It's such a great feeling to see women holding the national flag and affirming their victory.

Congratulation to these ladies.