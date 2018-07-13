home/ india
Biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh beam with pride as Hima Das and Ekta Bhyan win big for India

First published: July 13, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

It's a proud moment for India as two girls from the country have registered a victory in the field of sports. Hima Das, a 19-year-old daughter of a farmer from Assam, has won Gold for India by coming first in 400 metre race in World U20 Championships that took place Finland. On the other hand, Ekta Bhyan has bought glory by winning Gold and Bronze medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix. It is undoubtedly a proud moment for the nation and it's only natural then that fans and followers are cheering them on. Everyone, including our Bollywood celebs, are sending congratulatory wishes to the two big winners.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and many others are 'beaming with pride' as they take to their respective Twitter handles to boast about the victory of Hima Das.

On the other hand, stars like Boman Irani, Swara Bhasker can't stop hooting for Ekta Bhyan who performed immensely well in World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

It's such a great feeling to see women holding the national flag and affirming their victory.

Congratulation to these ladies.

