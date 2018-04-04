Shahid Afridi draws flak after tweet on Kashmir

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi raised eyebrows when he commented about the civilian and militant killings in the Indian occupied region of Kashmir. Calling the situation ‘appalling and worrisome’, he wondered why the United Nations is silent on the issue. His tweet comes a few days after the death of 20 people including 13 militants, four civilians and three soldiers, following a long clash in south Kashmir.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

This is not the first time that Afridi managed to create an uproar in India. Previously, he had said that a lot of support for the Pakistan cricket team during the 2016 T20 World Cup, had come from the people of Kashmir.

Afridi, who has retired from international cricket, had said in an interview with the BBC Urdu in 2016 that he plans to enter politics. "I wish to enter politics, however, some well-wishers have advised me against it. In my eyes, a politician is a servant of the people and he should serve people.”

The Kashmir issue has always been a bone of contention for both India and Pakistan. However, India’s official position on Kashmir is that the issue can only be resolved through bilateral effort.

Since retirement, Afridi was rarely in the spotlight in international media. If he wishes to carry on with his plans to enter politics in Pakistan, a stance on Kashmir is a good start. Of course, Afridi won’t be the first Pakistani cricketer to join politics. Others include Imran Khan, Sarfraz Nawaz and Aamer Sohail.

Though Afridi’s tweet is getting a lot of attention from the media as well as netizens, the Indian government is yet to comment on the development.