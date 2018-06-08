Sharing ATM card with your spouse? This Bengaluru woman lost Rs 25,000 after she did so

Of what might come across as a really bizarre occurrence, a Bengaluru based woman lost as much as Rs 25,000 after she asked her husband to withdraw the money on her behalf, and shared her SBI card and the PIN. But no, it was not a case of breach of trust. Due to a technical glitch in the ATM, the money was never dispensed.

The woman named Vandana sent her husband Rajesh Kumar to the bank on 14th November 2013, reports Bangalore Mirror. Rajesh received a slip that said the money was debited. However, he did not receive the money. SBI, however, took reference of their 'non transferable' clause and refused Rajesh's claim stating that the account holder and the ATM user were two different individuals.

Vandana said she had just turned a nursing mother, and could not step put herself. Meanwhile, they also headed to Bengaluru IVth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum.

The SBI call centre had a different response. They assured Rajesh that it happened due to a technical glitch and would be refunded to his account. But nothing like that happened. Instead, the bank allegedly closed the case and said the transaction was proper and Rajesh had received the money,

CCTV footage of the concerned ATM was checked, which showed that no cash was dispensed. An investigation run by the bank again went against them, stating that the account holder was not seen in the footage.\

Furthermore, a cash verification report of the same ATM that Vandana obtained through an RTI, showed an excess Rs 25,000 in the machine. But a cash verification report by SBI stated just the opposite.

The case went on for over three years, at Consumer Forum. On May 29 2018, the court's final ruling said Vandana should have given her husband a self cheque or an authorisation letter to her husband for withdrawing the money, since an ATM card is a non transferable document and ATM PIN is non shareable.

The next time, better go and do your own transaction yourself!