Shashi Tharoor confuses Mahavir with Buddha, Twitterverse was waiting for this!

Shashi Tharoor is undoubtedly the new teacher in the school for the Twitterverse who often drops some serious English words on social media. But life took a full circle when the senior Congress leader was schooled on Thursday for wishing tweeples on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti with a photo of Gautama Buddha!

While Tharoor had a good intention, netizens were quick to turn the table for the day. Soon, they started responding to Tharoor's tweet with their version of wishes.

The author of several books on India, Indian history, and one titled Why I Am A Hindu has put a Gautam Buddha pic to wish Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lOKtxxW2Ee — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 29, 2018

Happy Diwali 😇 pic.twitter.com/hIV3p7DCI4 — Gujarati Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) March 29, 2018

Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on Thursday, 29th March 2018, is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Vardhamana Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It’s the most revered festival of the Jain community across the world.

But Tharoor was sporting enough to admit his mistake and shared the link of his erroneous source.

Here's the source for my picture: https://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! https://t.co/vYHNgeeY22 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018

Tharoor was in the news a couple of weeks earlier for taking a Hindi quiz. Mr Tharooraurus smartly used that interview to jibe BJP with his wit and one-liners. Besides, the English expert didn’t score badly in Hindi as well. At one point, when the interviewer asked him the definition of Jumla, Tharoor immediately responded by saying, “Jumla is what Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi did to the nation in a series of speeches, almost four years ago.”