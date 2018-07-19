Shashi Tharoor is a schizophrenic! Claims a BJP minister after the Hindu Taliban remark

After slamming the BJP and questioning if the ruling party has started “a Taliban in Hinduism,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is facing the wrath of union minister Ashwini Choubey. Taking a dig, Choubey called Tharoor a ‘schizophrenic’ and asked him to clarify “whether he was an Indian or a Talibani”.

Choubey was in no mood to slow down, showering Thiruvananthapuram MP with personal attacks. “Hindutva is an identity of this country and is a way of living. He is questioning Hindutva, RSS and a party like BJP who is devoted to the nation? What does Congress want?” said Choubey to the media.

Tharoor’s remark against the BJP had come after the BJP Yuva Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly demolished his office. Five workers from the BJYM were arrested and later released on bail on July 18.

The row didn’t end here and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reportedly said that Tharoor would be more comfortable living in Pakistan as his girlfriend lives there. Meanwhile, Sambit Patra, spokesperson for the BJP, tweeted that the Congress has a pathological hatred for Hindus.

After “Hindu-Pakistan” jibe Mr Tharoor furthering His attack on the Hindus comes up with a new term “Hindu-Taliban”!

From Hindu-Atankwadi to Hindu-Taliban ..this only reflects the pathological hatred of the Congress for the Hindus!

याद आया “हाँ,कांग्रेस मुसलमानों की पार्टी है!” — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 18, 2018

Last week, Tharoor had stated that if the BJP wins the elections in 2019, it will tear up the constitution and India will become a Hindu-Pakistan.