Shashi Tharoor is back with a new word and the internet is farrago

There is no doubt that Shashi Tharoor carries a dictionary with him to the office. Or maybe he eats it for dinner, who knows? The Congress leader never fails to breaks the internet with his vocabulary. Staying true to his unique ability, Shashi posted a tweet which drove his followers to a tizzy. To his credit, Shashi included the meaning of the word in his tweet.

Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs.... pic.twitter.com/7h0htfD7Qk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2018

Tharoor is famous for unwrapping obscure words to convey his thoughts on twitter. In a perfect Word-of-the-day style, he lashed out at trolls who direct their suffering at him and people who share his beliefs. The newest word he unleashed on twitterati is ‘lalochezia.’ It means an emotional discharge that is achieved by saying indecent or filthy words. In short, he wanted to say that he often comes across trolls who diss him because they don’t support his beliefs.

You should start "word of the day" on twitter, it will be more popular than "Good morning " on whatsapp — Manish (@M_InThatZone) April 10, 2018

From today onwards I will start using this word to my abusive friends. — SUNNY (Jai Hind ) (@hinduyuva12) April 10, 2018

For a second, I thought you had a word for Lalu prasad — Sanview (@saneyedoc) April 10, 2018

The same way you directed your suffering by writing Why I am I Hindu? — aby (@aby_usa) April 10, 2018

The tweet saw close to 4,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Clearly, the online English teacher is a mass favourite. Tharoor is quite popular on social media for his doses of English, for introducing us to words such as farrago to rodomontade.

For a mid-week vocabulary boost: our Government leaders suffer from high "Glibido": All talk and no action — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 11, 2018

Tharoor’s followers are so used to him putting out strange words in his tweets, that even when he makes a typo, netizens believe it is a new word. He once tweeted, "Education more important thang Hoog hats". While people searched for the meaning of Hoog hats, Tharoor clarified that it was a typo and condemned ‘auto-correct’ to hell.