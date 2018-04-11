home/ india

Shashi Tharoor is back with a new word and the internet is farrago

First published: April 11, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Updated: April 11, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

There is no doubt that Shashi Tharoor carries a dictionary with him to the office. Or maybe he eats it for dinner, who knows? The Congress leader never fails to breaks the internet with his vocabulary. Staying true to his unique ability, Shashi posted a tweet which drove his followers to a tizzy. To his credit, Shashi included the meaning of the word in his tweet.

Tharoor is famous for unwrapping obscure words to convey his thoughts on twitter. In a perfect Word-of-the-day style, he lashed out at trolls who direct their suffering at him and people who share his beliefs. The newest word he unleashed on twitterati is ‘lalochezia.’ It means an emotional discharge that is achieved by saying indecent or filthy words. In short, he wanted to say that he often comes across trolls who diss him because they don’t support his beliefs.

The tweet saw close to 4,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Clearly, the online English teacher is a mass favourite. Tharoor is quite popular on social media for his doses of English, for introducing us to words such as farrago to rodomontade.

Tharoor’s followers are so used to him putting out strange words in his tweets, that even when he makes a typo, netizens believe it is a new word. He once tweeted, "Education more important thang Hoog hats". While people searched for the meaning of Hoog hats, Tharoor clarified that it was a typo and condemned ‘auto-correct’ to hell.

