Shashi Tharoor tweets a poem, and Twitter needs a dictionary

Shashi Tharoor has always been a social media favourite. Besides being the Congress’ MP for Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor is very active on social media, often baffling his followers with his impeccable knowledge of the English language. Every time he posts an obscure word, an English teacher smiles and a dictionary is sold! Yet again, Tharoor took twitter by storm when he took up his friend’s challenge and posted a poem that rhymes with the word ‘prurient.’

A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the voyeurism of our media) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "prurient". So I did:



Our media is often prurient,

Around money some are esurient;

Many are visibly parturient,

When birthing their inner scripturient. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018

Saintly netizens scrambled for their dictionaries and came up with the meaning of the words. The poem means that the media is often lewd and has people greedy for money. Some are visibly close to being lewd while in the process of their writing.

That’s a subtle way of taking up a challenge and dissing the media. It’s like killing two birds with one stone. Well played, Shashi.

This isn’t the first time Shashi Tharoor broke the internet with his tweets. In the past, he had come up with more words such as ‘rodomontade’, ‘snollygoster’, ‘webaqoof’….the list is long.