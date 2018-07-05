Shashi Tharoor's anticipatory bail triggers some more political nonsense from Subramanian Swamy

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has received an interim bail in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case, which counts him as one of the accused. Apart from furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, Tharoor is also barred from leaving the country without informing the court. Now, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is doing what he does best. Give headline worthy quotes. Here’s what he said once news of Tharoor's bail came in.

"Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world," Swamy told ANI.

Pretty much the most irrelevant and uncalled for comment one could come up with!

"There is nothing for Shashi Tharoor to celebrate. He is not in Tihar jail, he can sit with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, they are also bail-wallas," he added.

*Facepalm*

Just to remind you, Mr Swamy is the same person who claimed Ravana and his wife were dalits from Uttar Pradesh! Never mind.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her suite at a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. This was two days after she accused Shashi on social media of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist, Mehr Tarar. The police, in its chargesheet filed on May 14, had accused Mr Tharoor of abetting Sunanda Pushkar's suicide and told the court that he should be summoned as an accused in the case, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tharoor on Saturday will appear before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the matter. Mr. Vishal had summoned him following filing of a charge sheet against him last month.