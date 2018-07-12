Shashi Tharoor’s comment on BJP creating Hindu Pakistan welcomes controversies

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is a popular wordsmith. Turns out he’s also a motor mouth and that’s not going well for him. The Congress leader is hogging all the headlines on Thursday with his comments on the opposition party. Recently, at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor stated that if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it will lead to the creation of Hindu Pakistan.

He also went on to say that our democratic constitution will not survive. ANI quotes Tharoor as saying, "If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha, our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one."

If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one: Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/vY7lWrjYSb — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

"That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for," he added.

Speaking to NDTV, Tharoor has clearly stated that he won’t apologise. He said, "Why should I apologise when they themselves enshrine the ideals of a Hindu Rashtra."

"It is clear that the BJP has stood for a Hindu Rashtra, it is a part of the official ideology of the party. The PM has asked the party to read about the thoughts and ideas of Deen Dayal Upadhya, who did not believe in the constitution. These leaders believe the constitution and nation should be built for Hindu people. The PM (Narendra Modi) has never said he disagrees with this," he added.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had stated that Rahul Gandhi should apologise on behalf of Shashi Tharoor. He had said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what Shashi Tharoor said. Congress was responsible for creation of Pakistan because of its ambitions yet again it has gone ahead to demean India and defame Hindus of India."

Tharoor seems have pushed the boundaries with this one. Reportedly, the Congress has stepped in and asked Shashi Tharoor to keep ‘restraint and caution’.