Shashi Tharoor's constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram attacked by BJP Yuva Morcha

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor's constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala was allegedly attacked by the BJP's youth wing Yuva Morcha on Monday. Tharoor claimed that they made use of foul language, visitors were harassed and the members of Yuva Morcha screamed, asking him to go back to Pakistan.

1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

"The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today," a dejected Tharoor wrote.

2/2 We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown inThiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

Tharoor recently stirred a debate after he stated that one more victory of BJP in the Lok Sabha election was going to make way for a Hindu Pakistan. It would give BJP "all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one," he had said.

The incident has irked mixed response from the netizens, while most of them condemned the act of violence.