SHOCKING: Family of 11 found dead of suspected of mass suicide in Delhi. Here’s what happened

In a freak incident, a joint family consisting of 11 people was found dead in Sant Nagar, North Delhi. Ten of them were founded hanging in a single room, in what can be described as a mass suicide based on religious motives. According to Times of India, the eldest member of the family, Narayani Bhatia, 77, was discovered to be strangled, but in another room.

#LatestVisuals from Delhi's Burari where bodies of 7 women and 4 men have been found at a house; Police present at the spot, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/2MukQxi8az — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

The family used to run a store on the ground floor of their residence, reports Mirror Now. They normally open at 6 am but neighbours noticed it was 7:30 am and they were still closed. Neighbours had gathered up and one person entered the house to find them hanging.

Someone killed them and all the reports on spiritual angle are bogus. This family was a happy and peace loving one who never believed in 'babas': Sujata, relative of the family who allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Burari yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sgQrZJgWSP — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

On July 1, police arrived at the house after neighbours alerted them that a number of people may have ended their lives. The cops discovered the bodies which included two 12-year-olds and a 75-year-old woman.

Police did not find any signs of forced entry into the house, instead, they discovered handwritten notes which made them suspect that the family followed some sort of “spiritual or mystical practices”.

The family was found to have used scarves with religious inscriptions and cables to hang themselves. To make things even weirder, the report mentions that they were gagged, blindfolded and had their hands tied. Cotton buds were stuffed in their ears.

The deceased include Narayan Devi and her sons Bhupi and Lalit, their wives and children, and Narayan’s daughter Pratibha and her daughter Priyanka. The family recently celebrated the engagement of Priyanka, two weeks back.

Neighbours noted that the family was not violent and though they had a shrine at the residence, they were not overtly religious. Some dismissed rumours of black magic being involved.

Investigations are underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to rule out foul play. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the house and said, “Police are investigating. Let’s wait for their investigation to be over.”

Spooky and sad, to say the least.