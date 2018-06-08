Shocking: Plot to assassinate PM Narendra Modi in ‘Rajiv Gandhi type’ incident?

Police in Pune has come across a letter that described a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what is being described as a ‘Rajiv Gandhi type’ assassination. Leading media outlets say that the letter was ‘gathered from material seized’ from five people who were arrested for alleged links to Maoists.

The letter was allegedly discovered at a house belonging to one of the five arrested for their alleged links to CPI (Maoist), according to the Pune Police, who told the court about the development on June 7.

According to ANI, the Pune Police intercepted the letter on April 18, sent by ‘R’ to a ‘comrade Prakash.’ Though the message does not explicitly mention any plans to assassinate Modi, reports claim that the suggestions are clear.

The five were produced to a sessions court which kept them in police custody till June 14. The accused had lawyers who alleged that the documents were fabricated and that the accused were being framed.

"We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident," read the letter. "It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance we might fail but we feel the party must deliberate over our proposal," it added.

However, not everyone is convinced about the letter’s authenticity. "I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was PM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot it planted, said Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress to ANI.

Rajiv Gandhi was India’s Prime Minister and was killed in 1991 in Sriperambudur in Tamil Nadu. A suicide bomber self-exploded near the PM while he was about to address a rally.