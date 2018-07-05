Six members of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s family accused of evading property tax for 10 years

Evading tax is a crime but what do you do when the members of a minister's family are accused of committing this crime? Currently, it is Karnataka's CM HD Kumaraswamy who is under the scanner for nothing short of evading tax, that too for a period of time that will surely make your eyes pop out!

Ahead of Karnataka's budget day, six members from Kumaraswamy's family have been accused of evading tax for more than 10 years, as per a report in The Minute News. Another report from Republic TV declares the amount that the family owes to the country. The unpaid tax in total amounts to Rs 3,17,00,000, as per the report.

On the contrary, Kumaraswamy negates the story and has stated that his family members are not tax defaulters. He has quoted, "I'm not aware of the total station survey report. My family members are not tax defaulters, you can go check. Why are you playing false reports? Don't mislead the public. This is a conspiracy."

All the tax defaults are linked to properties owned in RMZ Centennial Whitefield in Bengaluru. The names of all six members are mentioned in a list of BBMP defaulters that emerged in the media on Thursday.

The six members list from Kumaraswamy's family includes the name of the Anitha Kumaraswamy (CM's wife), Bhawani Revanna (sister-in-law), HD Shalia (sister), HD Ramesh (brother) and a few more. All of them are reportedly involved in evading property tax owned in RMZ Centennial Whitefield in Bengaluru.