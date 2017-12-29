Sonia enjoys her vacation in Goa as Rahul Gandhi takes the charge

It’s not Rahul but Sonia Gandhi, who is on a vacation now. Sonia left for Goa on December 26, and is expected to be back in the first week of January. While the new Congress president is busy chairing review meetings on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls and the triple talaq bill, Sonia is chilling on her year end at the Leela hotel in south Goa. She has been skipping vacations as Congress president so far, while Rahul always traveled abroad on his annual vacations. This south Goa property offers Sonia a privacy which other resorts don’t.

Sonia was seen in a relaxed mood, freely interacting with tourists and even cycling during her stay at Goa. She even clicked selfies with other guests and residents there. She was seen at the breakfast table waiting patiently for her masala dosa being prepared. According to reports, Sonia is spending time at the Leela with selected close friends. She is mostly doing yoga and reading books and has stayed away from keeping track of the news.

Sonia Gandhi formally passed on the baton to son Rahul earlier this month. The same day, while son Rahul was meeting and accepting greetings from Congress delegates from across the country, Sonia and daughter Priyanka went to Khan market in Delhi to buy cards and stationaries.

Stepping down after being the longest-serving president of the Congress party, it is a holiday well deserved.