Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaja shoots himself dead, was allegedly stressed out

Renowned spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shot himself dead at his Indore residence on Tuesday noon. A gun and a suicide note have been collected from the spot. At around 12:30 pm at noon, he locked himself in his daughter's room, which was soon followed by sound of a gunshot. Upon hearing the sound, both his mother and his PA ran to the room. He was then rushed to Bombay hospital, only to be declared dead by the doctors.

According to the police, his suicide note suggests he was under stress.

"Somebody should be there to handle the family... I am leaving... Too much stressed out, fed up,” his note read.

"It’s yet to be confirmed on whose name the gun license was issued. In the suicide note, the deceased has talked about stress and prima facie it seems a case of suicide but initially it was not clear what prompted the suicide,” Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police Hari Narayanchari Mishra told the press.

Born Uday Singh Deshmukh, Bhayyuji was one of the most popular spiritual gurus of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Among many influential and renowned followers that he had, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, MNS honcho Raj Thackeray and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were few.

He shot to fame after Anna Hazare, who was demanding an anti-corruption bill in 2011, broke his fast after being persuaded, and accepted a glass of juice from him. In April this year, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan accorded him the status of a Minister, which he politely refused, saying, "A post holds no importance for a saint."

Bhayyuji's first wife passed away two years back, after which he married his old disciple Ayushi Sharma, a doctor who was 20 years younger to him. Post that, his family life wasn't smooth and stress had caught up.