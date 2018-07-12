Spiritual leader Dada Vaswani breathes his last at 99

On Wednesday, spiritual leader Dada Vaswani took his last breath in Pune, at the age of 99. Vaswani was the chief of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune. He was to turn 100 on the coming 2nd August and the mission was planning to mark the date in a grand manner.

"He had been admitted to a private hospital in the city for the past a few days and was discharged last night. Vaswami died in the mission premises this morning," a mission member informed Economic Times.

A strong advocate of vegetarianism and animal rights, Vaswani was also widely acknowledged as a philosopher and humanitarian. Born in Hyderabad, Sindh, he showed signs of extraordinary intelligence since his childhood and finished his primary education in three years instead of five, later receiving a triple promotion in school.

For decades, he has spoken at numerous global events, inspiring and enlightening many. He had initiated The Moment of Calm, a global peace initiative. On 2nd August (his birthday) , people from all over the world observe silence for two minutes, choosing to let go of their grudges and forgiving foes. Dalai Lama has also spread this initiative.

Among numerous influential visitors of Vaswani's mission, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani is one.

May his soul rest in peace.