Sri Ram Sene Chief compares the murder of Gauri Lankesh to a dog’s death

Chief of a fringe right-wing outfit, Pramod Muthalik compared late journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder to a dog’s death. He said this in defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His statement has triggered outrage. While addressing a public gathering, he lashed out at critics who’ve been slamming PM Modi for staying mum on the killing of Lankesh.

Said Muthalik, “Two murders took place in Karnataka and two in Maharashtra during Congress rule. No one questioned Congress government's failure. Instead, they are asking why is PM Modi silent and not speaking on Gauri Lankesh’s death. Is Modi responsible even if any dog dies in Karnataka?”

Owing to the flak, the Sene Chief Leader clarified his comment that he didn’t compare Lankesh’s murder to a dog and that he wanted to state that PM Modi can’t be commenting on every death in Karnataka.

His comments surface three days after Parashuram Waghmare, an active member of the Hindutva organization was arrested by the Special Investigating Team (SIT). As a photograph of Muthalik and Waghmare surfaced on social media, Muthalik admitted to knowing him, but later backed off by saying, “There is no connection between Sri Ram Sene and Waghmare. He is neither our member nor our worker...This I say very clearly.”

Sri Ram Sene leader Rakesh Math has been summoned by the investigating team for probing in the murder of Lankesh. Lankesh, an Editor of Lankesh Patrike was shot dead on September 5 last year outside her residence.