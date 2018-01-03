Suhel Seth pointing out Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake on twitter is an epic irony

Apart from being a politician, Shashi Tharoor is that English professor who insists you carry a dictionary to all his classes because he won’t simply bring down his language proficiency to make your life easy. And when normal people try to imitate his impeccable choice of words on social media, it turns out to be an exasperating ‘farrago’ of distortions! But sometimes even the best in their field get beaten at their own game, something that happened to Shashi Tharoor as well when he tweeted to express his gratitude to his viewers for joining him on a Facebook Live on New Year’s Day.

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

Now, most of us missed the pretty apparent typo, probably because we were too focused on the message. However, it didn’t escape the keen eyes of the sarcastic agony Uncle Suhel Seth who was quick to point out the error.

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

Twitter was unwilling to let go of such a historic and rare moment. It all started with netizens Adnan Sami, who lauded Seth’s skills in calling out the grammatical error of Tharoorian English.

Slam dunk!👊😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

As always merciless. Enjoy the mayhem. I enjoy the fun.😜 — BK Agarwala (@bka_bk) January 1, 2018

जा साला, अंग्रेज़ी honors की कह के ले ली। — Ashish Sharma #HDL (@MrSaboteur) January 1, 2018

Good beginning to 2018. Suhel Seth teaching English to @ShashiTharoor — Ocean (@MedicinePoint) January 1, 2018

This will go down in history. Someone correcting Tharoorian English is the rarest sight. — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) January 1, 2018

Schooled!!!! Cheers — anusha harishankar (@Aharishankar) January 1, 2018

Finally there is someone who has not only understood but found mistake in Dr Tharoor’s english 😂🤣😂🤣🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — C M Sharma (@CMSharmaG) January 1, 2018

You‘ve taken the plunge to a different level in the new year 2018 by challenging the English of non other than @ShashiTharoor 😃😂

Wish all a very Happy, Healthy, Successful, Bright & Peaceful New Year 2018 🎊🎉🍻! — Navdeep Mahajan (@navdeepmahajan) January 1, 2018

Gotcha moment 😆😆😆 — Rajanish (@RajanishKota) January 1, 2018

Sir, characters kam pad gaye @ShashiTharoor 😂😂😂😂 — Santosh Gugle (@SGugle) January 1, 2018

Catching the "Farrago" guy on wrong foot - no one can do better than you. — Subhash Daga (@Rtsd1965) January 1, 2018

This reminds me of Shoaib Akhtar bowling a yorker to Sachin......clean bowled. — Ramesh P (@rameshpill77) January 1, 2018

It might be a great beginning to 2018 for netizens and Mr Seth, but the same can’t be said about Mr Tharoor. One little mistake and the Public Speaker in Chief was reduced to a joke on social media. However, the man is known for his witty comebacks so we would be surprised if he didn’t have one ready for Mr. Seth. Your move Mr. T.