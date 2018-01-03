home/ india
Suhel Seth pointing out Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake on twitter is an epic irony

First published: January 03, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Updated: January 03, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Apart from being a politician, Shashi Tharoor is that English professor who insists you carry a dictionary to all his classes because he won’t simply bring down his language proficiency to make your life easy. And when normal people try to imitate his impeccable choice of words on social media, it turns out to be an exasperating ‘farrago’ of distortions! But sometimes even the best in their field get beaten at their own game, something that happened to Shashi Tharoor as well when he tweeted to express his gratitude to his viewers for joining him on a Facebook Live on New Year’s Day.

Now, most of us missed the pretty apparent typo, probably because we were too focused on the message. However, it didn’t escape the keen eyes of the sarcastic agony Uncle Suhel Seth who was quick to point out the error.

Twitter was unwilling to let go of such a historic and rare moment. It all started with netizens Adnan Sami, who lauded Seth’s skills in calling out the grammatical error of Tharoorian English.

It might be a great beginning to 2018 for netizens and Mr Seth, but the same can’t be said about Mr Tharoor. One little mistake and the Public Speaker in Chief was reduced to a joke on social media.  However, the man is known for his witty comebacks so we would be surprised if he didn’t have one ready for Mr. Seth. Your move Mr. T.

