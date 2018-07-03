Sunanda Pushkar case: A timeline of the most sensational case ever!

Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was found dead in her room at the Leela Hotel in Delhi in January 2014. The news received widespread attention as Pushkar had died under mysterious circumstances. Recently the Delhi Police filed their chargesheet in the Sunanda Pushkar murder case and Shashi Tharoor has been charged with section 498A and Section 306. While 498A charges a husband or his family of subjecting his wife to cruelty, section 306 is about abetment to suicide. Fearing arrest, Tharoor filed for an anticipatory bail in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

The Sunanda Pushkar murder case has been going on for a long time. Here’s a timeline of the case that hogged the headlines and boggled all our brains, and is still doing so.

January 16, 2014: Sunanda and Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar got into a fight on twitter over an alleged affair between Tarar and Shashi Tharoor.

January 17, 2014: Sunanda was found dead in her apartment. Though suicide was initially suspected, drug overdose also seemed likely as she was going through a treatment.

January 19, 2014: Post mortem reports said that it was a case of “sudden, unnatural death”. It also mentioned injury marks and abrasions and that there were “no findings suggestive of drug overdose”.

January 23, 2014: Investigators said traces of medicines were found in her body, including painkillers and anti-depressants. Viscera samples were preserved following the autopsy.

July 2, 2014: An AIIMS doctor, Sudhir Gupta, who headed the post-mortem, alleged that he was pressurised into manipulating the autopsy report and claimed that he was forced to submit a ‘tailor made report.’

January 6, 2015: BS Bassi, the then Delhi Police commissioner, said Pushkar didn’t commit suicide but was in fact murdered. The Delhi Police registered a case against unknown people in the case.

February 2015: Pushkar’s viscera samples were sent to FBI in Washington for examination and to find out what sort of poison killed her.

November 2015: reports from the FBI stated that the samples were within permissible limits and was not the cause of death. Police sought help from journalist Nalini Singh, who was among the last people to have spoken to Sunanda. The victim had reportedly asked Singh to her recover messages sent between Shashi Tharoor and Tarar.

February 2016: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Shashi Tharoor who said that Pushkar was killed as a result of drug overdose.

March 2016: Mehr Tarar arrived in Delhi to meet senior officers. She denied knowing anything about Pushkar’s murder.

April 20, 2018: the SIT told the Supreme Court that a final draft report was prepared after their investigations and the case would be filed in a trial court.

May 15, 2018: Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor for abetting the suicide of Sunanda. They also filed a 3,000-page chargesheet where the cops accused him of exposing his wife to cruelty and called him to court.

June 5, 2018: the Delhi Court summoned Sashi Tharoor for trial on July 7.

July 3, 2018: Shashi Tharoor files for anticipatory bail in Delhi’s Patiala House court.

We wonder how and when this case will close.