Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor gets anticipatory bail

Amidst all the opposition by the police and more, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court in the infamous case of Sunanda Pushkar, is late wife. Albeit he will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The bail plea was to be heard earlier, but the judgment was reserved after opposition by Delhi police who claimed Tharoor would flea the country.

Tharoor was summoned by on July 7 by Additional Chief Metropolitan Megistrate. However, Atul Srivastava, Special Pubic Prosecutor, expressed his concerns as he feared Tharoor might use his influence and compromise the investigation, given he has the means to settle abroad, and that some of the key witnesses work for him.

Sunanda Pushkar's case created much furore, when she was found dead in the hotel room on January 17, 2014. It created much hullabaloo even because of the fact that this happened a day after Pushkar had accused Tharoor of having an affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy has gone full on explosive on Tharoor. From calling him out to be a casanova to a bail-wallah, Swamy is surely swarming on the Congress leader. Here are the snippets of his interview to ANI.

There is nothing for Shashi Tharoor to celebrate. He is not in Tihar jail, he can sit with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, they are also bail-wallas: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on Shashi Tharoor getting anticipatory bail in #SunandaPushkar death case pic.twitter.com/RgsuO7XxNR — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on a Delhi Court directing Shashi Tharoor not to travel abroad without prior permission of the court #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/UY4dYEIggz — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

In a fresh update on the case, Delhi Patiala House Court has ruled that Tharoor cannot travel abroad without seeking prior permission from the court.