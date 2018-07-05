home/ india
Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor gets anticipatory bail

First published: July 05, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Updated: July 05, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Amidst all the opposition by the police and more, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court in the infamous case of Sunanda Pushkar, is late wife. Albeit he will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The bail plea was to be heard earlier, but the judgment was reserved after opposition by Delhi police who claimed Tharoor would flea the country.

Tharoor was summoned by on July 7 by Additional Chief Metropolitan Megistrate. However, Atul Srivastava,  Special Pubic Prosecutor, expressed his concerns as he feared Tharoor might use his influence and compromise the investigation, given he has the means to settle abroad, and that some of the key witnesses work for him.

Sunanda Pushkar's case created much furore, when she was found dead in the hotel room on January 17, 2014. It created much hullabaloo even because of the fact that this happened a day after Pushkar had accused Tharoor of having an affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Meanwhile, Subramanian Swamy has gone full on explosive on Tharoor. From calling him out to be a casanova to a bail-wallah, Swamy is surely swarming on the Congress leader. Here are the snippets of his interview to ANI.

In a fresh update on the case, Delhi Patiala House Court has ruled that Tharoor cannot travel abroad without seeking prior permission from the court.

