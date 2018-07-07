home/ india
Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor granted regular bail, Swamy's right to appear in court questioned

First published: July 07, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Updated: July 07, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

There is a relief to Shashi Tharoor in the ongoing Sunanda Pushkar case. After the anticipatory bail granted to him by the sessions court, the Delhi Patiala court has granted a regular bail to the Congress MP. Not only that, the court has also questioned the locus standi of Subramanian Swamy in the case, i.e. his right to appear in the court, in the given case.

Subramanian Swamy, who had been passing crude remarks with regards to the case and Shashi Tharoor, had moved an application to the court, requesting him to assist the prosecution in the case against Tharoor. The court has further questioned the same as well.

That being said, the court has set 26th July as the date when it would be going through all the documents and the application submitted by Swamy.

Subramanian Swamy reacted on the same and told ANI, "Today, the Delhi police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable, I argued it under section 302 CrPc, I am entitled. Question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it."

Let's wait for 26th July now.

