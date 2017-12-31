Superstar Rajinikanth enters politics: Will announce new party soon and contest state assembly elections

The Superstar of Indian cinema is now looking to be the Superstar of Tamil Nadu politics. In a much-anticipated move, Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections and will be forming a new party.

A post shared by Shreyas Navare (@shreyas.navare) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:38pm PST "My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu." -- Rajinikanth

The Thalaivar was addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Sunday. Talking about the current state of politics, the Enthiran star called for a complete change in the democratic system, and urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.

A post shared by Pruthvisena Reddy (@pruthvisena) on Dec 30, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

"Democracy is in a bad shape right now, and all other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu). In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base. It is not an easy task, but can be made possible through the support of the people and blessings of the almighty." -- Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who fears nothing on screen, spoke about his biggest fear in the real world when he finally starts his own party.

"I don't fear entering politics, but I fear the media. I am still a child in this context. I need to be more active and alert on the media. Cho sir had already warned me about the same. Today, I miss him a lot; he would have given me more strength for this new beginning." -- Rajinikanth

However, Rajinikanth said that there was still time for the party to take shape. He appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out for their assistance in forming the structure of the party. The news was well received by his fans, who began celebrations soon after the announcement was made.

"Truth, work and growth will be the three founding principles for our party. I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians. The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise." -- Rajinikanth

Rajini becomes the second cult Tamil star in recent months to join active politics. In November Kamla Haasan too announced his entry into politics. He had also said that should Rajinikanth decide to enter Tamil Nadu politics, Kamal would work with the Thalaivar. The two are considered one of the greatest rivals in Tamil cinema, whether they work together for the betterment of their state remains to be seen.