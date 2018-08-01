Sushma Swaraj makes it her affair to get this man to his wedding on time

Devatha Ravi Teja might have just missed out on his Shaadi Ka Laddoo, but look who came to his rescue! Tejam who lost his passport in Washington DC has his wedding scheduled on August 13-15. However, instead of panicking or making time-consuming attempts, he was smart enough to tweet to Sushma Swaraj directly.

@SushmaSwaraj ji, I lost my passport in Washington DC USA. I have my wedding on August 13-15. Traveling on August 10. Please help me expedite my tatkal request and help me in attending my wedding in time. You are my only hope. Plz do the needful. — devatha ravi teja (@devatharaviteja) July 30, 2018

Swaraj didn't spare the chance to be a little humorous, though. "You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time," she wrote. She tagged the Indian Embassy of US in her tweet, requesting them to help Devatha on humanitarian grounds.

Devatha Ravi Teja - You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time. Navtej - Let us help him on humanitarian grounds. @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/wxaydeqCOX — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2018

Haha... such is the power of social media! Hope you return home soon and have a great wedding, Mr. Teja!