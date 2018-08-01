home/ india
Sushma Swaraj makes it her affair to get this man to his wedding on time

First published: August 01, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Updated: August 01, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Devatha Ravi Teja might have just missed out on his Shaadi Ka Laddoo, but look who came to his rescue! Tejam who lost his passport in Washington DC has his wedding scheduled on August 13-15. However, instead of panicking or making time-consuming attempts, he was smart enough to tweet to Sushma Swaraj directly.

Swaraj didn't spare the chance to be a little humorous, though.  "You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time," she wrote. She tagged the Indian Embassy of US in her tweet, requesting them to help Devatha on humanitarian grounds.

Haha... such is the power of social media! Hope you return home soon and have a great wedding, Mr. Teja!

