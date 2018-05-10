Sushma Swaraj to J&K student: There’s no place like Indian occupied Kashmir

Sushma Swaraj is more than just our Minister for External Affairs. The minister has often been hailed as someone who is efficient on social media and quite adept at extracting troubled Indian nationals from potentially dangerous situations. A recent encounter on Twitter was going in that direction. While about it, Sushma also corrected the user on a very important aspect.

If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that. @indembmanila https://t.co/Srzo7tfMSx — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

A student from J&K going by the handle @SAteEQ019 (Sheikh Ateeq) requested Sushma for help. He is currently studying medicine in the Philippines. He insisted that his passport was damaged and he needs to return to India. He claimed that his health is deteriorating and that he couldn’t pay the expenses anymore as he’s a student. Sushma promptly replied, promising help, but not before reminding him that his account showed that he lived in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Sheikh Ateeq updated his profile and true to her word, Sushma requested the Indian Embassy to help him out. This sort of stuff is hardly new for the minister. And helping out this person could well have been another feather in her cap. Except now the account is no longer available. We did a bit of digging and realised that netizens have their own theory behind Sheikh’s sudden departure from the microblogging site.

Ma'am see how he likes tweets from Pakistani politicians as if he's their resident and then likes tweets from Pakistanis demeaning our PM Narendra Modi. If this guy is helped you will have hurt your supporters pic.twitter.com/s5j98UUd5N — Ancient Tank (@AngryDrBread) May 10, 2018

That crook blocked my because I exposed his facebook profile and love for Pakistan and Independence for Kashmir...!!! pic.twitter.com/RM6PMBTrIw — Avijeet Singh (@avijeetcoer) May 10, 2018

Guess what the same person likes the post when someone insults PM of country pic.twitter.com/xdPXS90swy — vivek tomer (@vivektomer1988) May 10, 2018

he deactivated both twitter and facebook profile now, there is element of suspicion, kindly do proper background check before issuing him a new passport. — Nandini Rossellini (@NandiniRosselli) May 10, 2018

Sushma recently had a chat with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and requested his help in freeing seven engineers who were abducted by suspected Taliban militants near the Bagh-eshamal village in Afghanistan. Rabbani reportedly assured her that his government was working on securing the release of the victims.