home/ india

Sushma Swaraj to J&K student: There’s no place like Indian occupied Kashmir

First published: May 10, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Updated: May 10, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Sushma Swaraj is more than just our Minister for External Affairs. The minister has often been hailed as someone who is efficient on social media and quite adept at extracting troubled Indian nationals from potentially dangerous situations. A recent encounter on Twitter was going in that direction. While about it, Sushma also corrected the user on a very important aspect.

A student from J&K going by the handle @SAteEQ019 (Sheikh Ateeq) requested Sushma for help. He is currently studying medicine in the Philippines. He insisted that his passport was damaged and he needs to return to India. He claimed that his health is deteriorating and that he couldn’t pay the expenses anymore as he’s a student. Sushma promptly replied, promising help, but not before reminding him that his account showed that he lived in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Sheikh Ateeq updated his profile and true to her word, Sushma requested the Indian Embassy to help him out. This sort of stuff is hardly new for the minister. And helping out this person could well have been another feather in her cap. Except now the account is no longer available. We did a bit of digging and realised that netizens have their own theory behind Sheikh’s sudden departure from the microblogging site.

Sushma recently had a chat with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and requested his help in freeing seven engineers who were abducted by suspected Taliban militants near the Bagh-eshamal village in Afghanistan. Rabbani reportedly assured her that his government was working on securing the release of the victims.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Afghanistan #Kashmir #Minister for External Affairs #Salahuddin Rabbani #Social Media #Sushma Swaraj #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All