T Subbrarami Reddy's grandson Anirudh ties the knot in presence of high profile guests

Politician and industrialist T Subrrarami Reddy's grandson Anirudh Reddy, on Sunday, tied the knot on Sunday. Son of Sarita & Sandeep Reddy, Anirudh took the wedding vows with Neha Reddy, daughter of Hitha Reddy and Naveen Reddy. The celebration had biggies from the spheres of business, politics and entertainment dropping in. Have a look at the pictures below!

The wedding took place at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. A lavish reception is about to follow.

Southern actor Ramcharan Tej accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni also dropped in. We also spotted Chiranjeevi's wife Sureka.

Anirudh is the founder and CEO of Einsite, which provides services pertaining to IoT.

We wish the newlyweds a fulfilling and joyous life ahead!