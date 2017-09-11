In Com Staff June 20 2019, 3.30 pm June 20 2019, 3.30 pm

Tamil Nadu farmers protest at Jantar Mantar intensifies - this time they eat their own excreta. This is the 57th day of their protest at the national capital and the farmers claim they are one step away from other extreme measures, which include: eating human flesh and parading naked to the Prime Minister’s office.

The group of around 48 farmers have been getting attention from the media for their unique methods of protest. Their protests have varied from holding rats in their mouth, conducting mock funerals, rolling naked on the streets, snake bites, shaving off their moustaches, biting skulls of dead farmers and even threatening to drink their urine.

These farmers have been demanding loan waivers, interlinking of rivers of India and a pension of Rs 5000 for farmers above the age of 60.

On April the farmers had suspended their first round of protest after meeting Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palanisamy. They resumed their protests in July after the government failed to fulfill their promises.