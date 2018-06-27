Television actors who switched their paths and turned politicians

The world of daily soaps is a rather crowded place to be in. The small screen is considered to be the first step to attain name and fame among the masses before moving on to the mighty glamorous world, but then there are a few stars, who have switched their route and gone down the political path. We are talking about stars who turned to politics straight after their stint on small screens.

Smriti Irani

Fondly known as Tulsi Virani, Smriti Irani is the best example of a successful television star turned into a successful politician. She is the current I&B Minister. She joined Bharatiya Janta Party in the year 2003 and became the leader of Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. From there to being the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Smriti has truly come a long way.

Shekhar Suman

Starting with Wah Janab, Shekhar Suman did some incredible work on the small screen. His comic timing entertained one and all, we all loved how he kept us glued to the television screens. Though he tried his hands in films, he failed miserably. After films, he moved on to the world of politics. He joined Indian National Congress in 2009 but he could not survive in the field too long as he quit in the year 2012.

Nitish Bhardwaj

Majorly known for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharata that screened on Doordarshan, Nitish Bhardwaj moved to politics in the year 1996. He joined Bharatiya Janta Party and contested Lok Sabha election defeating veteran Inder Singh Namdhari in that year. He was an active member of politics until 2006.

Gul Panag

Gul Panag’s acting career took a U-turn when she ventured into television after featuring in movies. Later, this TV acting career was put on hold when she switched to politics in the year 2014. She joined the Aam Aadmi Party and has been an active member since then.

Navjot Singh Sindhu

Veteran cricketer-turned-commentator-turned-permanent guest on Kapil Sharma show, Navjot Singh Sindhu made his way to politics in the year 2004. In 2006, he took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Later in 2017, he quit Indian National Congress and joined BJP.

Well, some of them succeeded in being a politician, while some failed. But in all, these television stars turned politicians have had a good run so far,