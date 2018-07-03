home/ india
Thanks to Shashi Tharoor's tweets, here are seven words to add to your vocabulary

First published: July 03, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Our own Shashi Tharoor can put any foreign dictionary to shame. In fact, in this list, we have a word whose meaning is unknown to Google too. *Raises collar on behalf of Tharoor*. Besides being an amazing orator, Tharoor also possesses a vocabulary better than ANYONE else around. Check out the rest.

Rodomontade- boastful or inflated talk or behaviour.

Webaqoof (Urban dictionary)- one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true

Farrago- a confused mixture.

Indanness- Google doesn't know and we hope Tharoor didn't make a typo.

Snollygoster- One, especially a politician, who is guided by personal advantage rather than by consistent, respectable principles.

Rectitude- morally correct behaviour or thinking; righteousness.

Puritanical- having or displaying a very strict or censorious moral attitude towards self-indulgence or sex.

 

You're welcome!

