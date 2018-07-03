Thanks to Shashi Tharoor's tweets, here are seven words to add to your vocabulary

Our own Shashi Tharoor can put any foreign dictionary to shame. In fact, in this list, we have a word whose meaning is unknown to Google too. *Raises collar on behalf of Tharoor*. Besides being an amazing orator, Tharoor also possesses a vocabulary better than ANYONE else around. Check out the rest.

Rodomontade- boastful or inflated talk or behaviour.

Webaqoof (Urban dictionary)- one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true

Farrago- a confused mixture.

Indanness- Google doesn't know and we hope Tharoor didn't make a typo.

Snollygoster- One, especially a politician, who is guided by personal advantage rather than by consistent, respectable principles.

Rectitude- morally correct behaviour or thinking; righteousness.

Puritanical- having or displaying a very strict or censorious moral attitude towards self-indulgence or sex.

You're welcome!