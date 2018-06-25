The day when celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna had a close shave in the 1992 Mumbai Riots…

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is among those chefs who have made it to the list of Top 10 Chefs in the world. The only Indian chef to qualify on the list, Khanna is a well-known name in the food business and has won many awards. But did you know that the popular chef was once stuck in the midst of 1992 Mumbai riots and was saved. Yes, and there is an emotional story behind it. Furthermore, the incident shaped him as a person.

Narrating an incident from the 1992 riots, Khanna stated how a Muslim family saved him from the mobs and claimed that he was their son. Unfortunately, he lost in touch with the family after the riots were over but religiously began to fast one day every Ramzan, to honour the family that saved his life. He narrated the same in an interview with Anupam Kher.

“My job was to cook eggs and other things that are usually kept in storage. A while later, someone mentioned that many people had died in a massive fire in Ghatkopar. The thing is, my brother used to live in Ghatkopar at that time,” recalled Khanna.

“I started walking towards Ghatkopar. There were mobs and riots everywhere. I reached a cross-section, where a Muslim family asked me what I was doing. I told them that my brother was in Ghatkopar and I don’t know how to get there. They urged me to come in their house because the mobs were violent outside,” he added. A while later, when a mob approached the family and asked who Vikas was, the family claimed that he was his son and replied “Yes” when the mob asked if he is a Muslim.

Before he could lose touch with the humble family, he stayed with them for a day and a half. The family even arranged for someone to check on his brother.

Some bonds run deeper than blood. Even though Khanna lost touch with the family, he reunited with them on June 11, and that Ramzan truly became a special one for him. He even took to Twitter to share his happiness.

May this EID bring the world together. #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/jGgy0y44oQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 13, 2018

Who knew that a world famous celebrity would have such a shaky incident to share! Let’s pay a grand salute to the savior-family.