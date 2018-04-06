The Indian Army moves on from the trusty Maruti Gypsy, here’s the new ride

The Indian Army is currently the world’s second largest standing army. For years the forces have depended on their trusty Maruti Suzuki Gypsy for their transportation purposes. The vehicle was popular because it was low-cost, had a 4x4 drive and could be used in extreme terrains. But last year, it was reported that Army will replace the age-old Gypsy with something more modern and capable. Tata Motors was chosen to deliver 3,192 units of the Safari Storme SUV.

Of course, the Army variant of the Storme is nothing like the commercial one. The Indian Army’s criteria included a hard top, 800 kg payload capacity and air conditioning. Other details and pictures of the vehicle were not available, until now.

The new Safari Storme for the Army has a matte green paintjob. There are blackout lamps installed on the front and rear bumper to project a horizontal light beam. The modifications are made to make the vehicle stealthier.

In order to avoid reflections, the chrome bits such as the grille and exhaust tips have been blackened. Besides a large hook attached to the rear to mount trailers, a canister mount is added on the rear fenders. The car also has a radio antenna on its bonnet.

The Safari Storme also has a better underbody protection and tougher suspension systems. The engine remains the same as the commercial variant at 2.2 litres. The Army versions of the car will have four-wheel drive, a six-speed manual gearbox and include both low range and high range options.