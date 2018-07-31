‘The other ones’ gets Maneka Gandhi into trouble, minister apologises

India's Supreme Court has already recognised transgender people as the third gender, in a landmark ruling. "It is the right of every human being to choose their gender," it said in granting rights to those who identify themselves as neither male nor female. It further ordered the government to provide transgender people with quotas in jobs and education in line with other minorities, as well as key amenities.

But then Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi latestly apologises for using the term the other ones for transgenders in Lok Sabha, saying she did not snigger but was embarrassed by her own lack of knowledge.

Talking about the inclusion of information on prevention of human trafficking in school textbooks, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, called transgenders the other ones in Lok Sabha, which created a stir in the TG community.

The minister drew flak from the transgender community, with Meera Sanghamitra, a member of the National Alliance for People's Movements and also a trans woman, stating that Maneka Gandhi and all the MPs who thumped and laughed must apologise.

The minister on Monday apologised for using the term during the debate, with adding that she did not snigger.

"I was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community," she added. She also announced that in future all official communication will use the term TGs for transgenders. "I would like to assure that the Anti-Trafficking Bill 2018 is gender neutral and provides protection to the aggrieved," she concluded.