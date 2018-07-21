These Indian businessmen own some supercars and it will make you J

There might be many luxury cars out there, but only few are lucky to afford them. We always talk about our Bollywood celebs and their luxury life. Their big houses, their cars, their vacations and what not. But believe us, even the businessmen in India are not behind. They too lead a great luxury life and have great swanky cars. Here’s a list of businessmen who own some supercars…

Ratan Tata

The first in the list has to be Ratan Tata, the owner of Tata Group. He surely owns many cars but Ferrari California is the one that has grabbed our attention. It is said to be India’s first Ferrari California. Ratan Tata uses the car for his leisure drive on the weekends. So, next time you spot a Ferrari California look into it carefully you might get to see Ratan Tata in it.

Gautam Singhania

The chief of Raymond group, Gautam Singhania owns many luxury cars and one of them is McLaren 720S. It was brought in India via carnet. Singhania has been spotted many times on the streets of Mumbai in his McLaren 720S.

Yash Birla

Yash Birla, who is known for his stylish avatars, owns some really swanky cars too. One of them is Porsche Boxster. Well, his Boxster is quite vintage, but looks like Yash really loves it as he is spotted quite often in his Porsche.

Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra is mainly known as Shilpa Shetty’s husband, but well, he is a business tycoon. He owns a swanky car like Audi R8. And by the way, he has gifted Lamborghini Gallardo to his beautiful wife.

Prashant Ruia

Prashant Ruia of Essar Capital owns a car that nobody in India has it. He owns Tesla Model X, the only one in the country. It costs around Rs 2 crore with all the import taxes. It is an electronic supercar and Ruia is usually seen driving it.

Yohan Poonawalla

Yohan Poonawalla is a car lover and has cars like Mercedes-AMG GT-R, Lamborghini Gallardo and others. But, along with the other cars, he also owns Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta which is a limited edition car. There’s also his signature YZP abbreviation at the front of the car.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla has a Ferrari 360 Spider, which he used to drive regularly in his younger days. Well, not just 360 Spider, he also owns a vintage Ferrari. By the way, currently he isn’t using the car.

Adar Poonawalla

Here is one more from Poonawalla family who has a swanky car. We are talking about Adar Poonawalla. He owns a Ferrari F430 and is seen driving the car every now and then. Not just that, he also participates in a lot of Ferrari events.

Sheetal Duggar

Sheetal Duggar is surely an inspiration for all the women. The 40-year-old lady from Kolkata is one of the few females who own supercars in India. She is the first lady to own Lamborghini Huracan in the country. It is a custom made car with shade of golden colour.

Ranjit Sundaramurthy

Belonging from a business family of Bangalore, Ranjit Sundaramurthy got India’s first-ever McLaren 720S via carnet. While currently he is in Middle East, he has drove his 720S on the roads of Bangalore.

Well, aren’t these cars simply astonishing?