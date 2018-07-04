This bus in Kerala has Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and other pornstars painted on it!

Who would’ve thought that a bus can get so much of attention on the web? This bus in Kerala is taking the internet by storm thanks to the paintings on it. Known as the ‘Brazzers’ bus (of course, why not!), it features colourful paintings of pornstars including the likes of Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa, Aletta Ocean, Jonny Sins and more!

Bus in Kerala😂😂😂 you cannot be serious mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jS7MvL8zxF — No (@Basi_cally) June 29, 2018

The bus is owned by a private company called Chikkoos Tours and Travels and took a twitter user off guard. He couldn’t resist posting the pictures online and we don’t blame him!

The paintings are not all that grabbed our attention. It turns out that the Brazzers bus has a mad DJ sound system installed in it along with laser lighting. "We usually provide our services to young adults and college kids who prefer to take graphic buses on trips. So we try to make the buses into something they'd enjoy," said an operator at Chikkoo Travels to News18.

Some of the buses of Chikkoo Tours and Travels have characters from the Avengers as well as Baahubali painted on them! It looks like these guys mean business! According to reports the company has 8 of these deluxe buses, all equipped with cutting edge audio systems and serve as party hubs.

These cool buses stand out from the usual eyesore we see every day and twitter can’t keep calm…

Wow! Never seen anything similar in Maharashtra. 👌👌 — Apoorv (@apoorvc2005) June 30, 2018

Bohot accidents karyaegi ye Bus. :-D — Saiprasad Rode (@saiprasad_rode) July 2, 2018

Wtf?? This is brilliant.. People won't complain unless they know who they are.. 😋 — Rahul Rajan (@raulrjn) July 2, 2018