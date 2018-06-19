This ‘fan page’ of PM Narendra Modi tries to defame Sonia Gandhi, with an all-time low tactic

Politics is a dirty morass. The games of lows are played not only at the time of elections, but every time a party has a chance to take down another. And this practice has escalated in the past few years due to the advent of social media. Various fan pages supporting their respective leaders and parties have cropped up, and some of them can resort to any form of filth to degrade the opposition. We got to witness an example of the same, recently. A page, that appears to be made by the ‘fans’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in their quest to glorify the chances of BJP in 2019, posted nude pictures of Bond girl Ursula Andress from her movies and tried to pass her off as Sonia Gandhi.

No, the question here is not that the pictures are nude. The question here is not that the lady in question is being passed off as Sonia Gandhi. The problem is, that in this day and age, a lady’s length of clothes, the way she spent her youth, is being set as a measure of her character. The problem is, that despite the political affiliations, two women who have different identities are being disrespected and defamed; Sonia Gandhi for her presumed nudity, and Ursula Andress for being used as an object.

However, one must give credit to the woke social media users of the day, who immediately replied on the posts to reveal that the woman in question is Ursula Andress and not Sonia Gandhi.

But, can you explain the same to an audience that is lesser aware, in the remote corners of the country? There are people who consider a WhatsApp forward as news and lynch people on the basis of it. Will they do the research before assuming that the lady in question is Sonia Gandhi?

The answer, sadly, is NO. The public, in general, runs more on sentiments than on logic. Hence, how valid and right is for these kinds of fan pages to exist, the ones that are run without any checks, and cater to the timelines of thousands?

We hope the party and our PM severs BOND with such pages that presume to be fans, but are doing more harm than good.