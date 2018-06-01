home/ india
This uncle dancing at a wedding like an enthu cutlet is going viral for best reasons

This uncle dancing at a wedding like an enthu cutlet is going viral for best reasons

First published: June 01, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Updated: June 01, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

 

Unless you are on a hiatus from the World Wide Web, you must have watched this video by now. We are a fan of this middle aged uncle who stole the show at a wedding! And no, it's not some sort of overdone Bhagra or Mawali dance. He clearly knows the grammar of dance and even at this age, runs no short of swag!

Since yesterday, the video has been going viral. Watch it below!

Apparently, this man was a finalist at a dance reality show and is really known for his skills in his locality. Named Sanjeev Srivastava, he is a professor of Electronics, residing in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. His wife Anjali Srivastava is also seen in the video.

The fabulous Srivastava Uncle not only gained fan followers on social media but has also caught eyes of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

''Humare Vidisha ke Bhopal mein karyakart professor Sri Sanjiv Shrivastav ji ki zindaadili ne pure Bharat mein internet par tehelka macha diya hai. Maano ya na maano, Madhya Pradesh ke paani mein kuch toh khaas baat hai," the chief minister wrote on his social media handle.

This is how you dance like there's no tomorrow!

SHOW MORE
tags: #dancing #india #popular #professor #sanjeev srivastava #Social Media #uncle #viral #Wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All