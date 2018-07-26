Times when BJP leaders were failed by history, science, mythology and common sense!

Just when the Rajasthan mob lynching is evoking massive outrage across the country, the state's BJP President Madan Lal Saini made a bizarre statement, totally giving no qualms to any historical accuracy. Going by his words, Mughal emperor Humayun, on his deathbed, said to Babur that women, cow and Brahmins must be respected if Mughals wanted to keep ruling Hindustan! Can you beat that?

When Humayun was dying, he called Babur and told him, "if you want to rule Hindustan, you must keep three things in mind- respect cows, brahmins & women": Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini. (24.07.18) pic.twitter.com/ADIscc64vH — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

August 1929 :: Jawaharlal Nehru On His Meeting With Bhagat Singh , Jatindranath Das and Batukeshwar Dutt In Borstal Jail , Lahore ( Photo - Selected Works Of Jawaharlal Nehru Volume 4 /Page 13 ) pic.twitter.com/lD4W0IaEhZ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 10, 2018

That sure sounds like a great piece of wisdom. Just that, Humayun passed away in 1556. Babur, his father, had died in 1531.

Not the first time BJP leaders are frying history, science, mythology and common sense. Remember Tripura CM Biplab Deb claiming, "Rabindranath Tagore returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the British"?

In reality, Tagore never returned his Nobel Prize. In protest of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened in 1919, he had refused to accept his Knighthood.

Even the Prime Minister doesn't get it right at times. As he was addressing a mass gathering in Bidar ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Modi claimed no Congress leader bothered to meet the likes of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt when they were jailed.

He was in for some serious embarrassment, though. Eminent historians soon took to Twitter to show how Jawahar Lal Nehru not only met them but had even written about them.

Go and read history before misusing it for politics. Nehru not only met them in prison but also wrote about them. Several Congress leaders defied Gandhi to speak for them. https://t.co/IMr2vTpSnW — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) May 10, 2018

There is no failure and there is no ‘research’ team. These lies, half-lies and falsehoods are willed and deliberate. Unlike that other Gujarati and Indian politician, Gandhi, this one will do anything at all to win an election. https://t.co/bhKep5G0aQ — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) May 10, 2018

And none of us has forgotten his very deep take on plastic surgery! “We worship Lord Ganesha. There must have been some plastic surgeon at that time who got an elephant’s head on the body of a human being and began the practice of plastic surgery," he had said. Umm...okay!

He also went to establish Mahabharata character Karna's birth as a genetic wonder of ancient times since as per mythology, he wasn't born from mother Kunti's womb. On that note, why not give due credit to BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who claimed Saint Kanad had conducted a nuclear test?

And then struck BJP Minister Satyapal Singh, the person in charge of India's HIGHER EDUCATION. “Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,” he proudly claimed.

How would a man see an ape turning into a man when he himself was an ape?

And here's the last one. Vasudev Devnani, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, claimed, cows exhale oxygen as they breathe.

*Bangs the head*