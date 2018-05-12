Top Mumbai cop Himanshu Roy commits suicide

One of Mumbai’s leading cops, Himanshu Roy, committed suicide on Friday. The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was serving as the Additional Director General of Police in Maharashtra and was on 6 months medical leave since April 2016 which was extended indefinitely. The top cop shot himself with his service revolver at his residence in South Mumbai. The former chief the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead.

Former Maharashtra ATS Chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Mumbai. He was brought dead to Bombay hospital. pic.twitter.com/46t3d3IG0J — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

Roy was reportedly suffering from cancer. Roy served as Mumbai Police joint commissioner of crime from 2010 to 2014 and was from the 1988 batch IPS officer.

During his stint as Mumbai Police's joint commissioner, he led high-profile investigations like the IPL betting scandal and the murders of Laila Khan and five of her relatives at the family's Igatpuri house. He was the man behind the investigations into the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal and the arrest of the former ICC chairman N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan. Other high-profile crime cases Roy was involved in are the firing on Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif, and the murders of journalist J Dey's murder, Vijay Palande, Laila Khan and the Rs 5600 crore payment scam at the National Spot Exchange.

Roy's death comes as a huge shock to the city with many from across spectrums pouring in their condolences.

Shocked to learn about Himanshu Roy’s untimely passing. I would jokingly call him ‘Hercules Roy’ because of his overawing athletic build. Only recently, I messaged him to enquire about his health. He was a capable IPS officer & will be missed. May his soul rest in peace — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) May 11, 2018

Saddened to hear of #HimanshuRoy committing suicide. Deepest condolences to his family and all his colleagues in the Police department. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 11, 2018

#HimanshuRoy no more. Is absolutely shocking & tragic. My deepest condolences to the family & his loved ones. Big loss to the @MumbaiPolice & Maharashtra state. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 11, 2018