Triple Talaq Bill passed in Lok Sabha. Heres all you need to know

It is a historical day for Muslim women. The decision over Triple Talaq bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha defeating all the amendments to it and now the bill now goes to Rajya Sabha. The practice will be treated as a "cognizable and non-bailable” offence with jail term up to three years and a monetary fine.

Congress has sought the bill to be sent to the Standing Committee, while few other opposition parties like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Biju Janata Dal have called the legislation an "injustice to Muslim women". The government, however, stayed firm with their bill, as Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar questioned the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and asked 'who made them community representatives?'

In August this year, the Supreme Court declared divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims as "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". However, the practice was still carried on. To criminalize the practice, the Narendra Modi government had presented the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 in the Parliament on Thursday.

Presented by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the bill was formed by an inter-ministerial group headed by home minister Rajnath Singh. The bill advocates “any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

Building the context for the proposed law it is being reasoned that while Supreme Court has called it void and illegal and the AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) has given it's assurance, there have been reports of divorce by way of talaq-e-biddat from different parts of the country. A case in point being Shayra Bano vs Union Of India case.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, which has drafted the Bill further states in the draft law that "to prevent the continued harassment being meted out to the hapless married Muslim women due to talaq-e-biddat, urgent suitable legislation is necessary."