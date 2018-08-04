TRS MP’s son Dharmapuri Sanjay accused of sexual harassment, here's what he has to say

in a shocking turn of events, eleven students of a college in Telangana’s Nizamabad have accused Dharmapuri Sanjay, son of TRS MP D Srinivas, of sexual harassment. According to the complaint to the Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy, Sanjay, former mayor of Nizamabad, misbehaved with the first year students in college and in their hostel on multiple occasions. The 11 students who have complained against Sanjay have requested for an admission in another college. The girls have not only accused Sanjay of sexual harassment, but also of body shaming. They have said that Sanjay used to ask obese students to lose weight.

“The girls are saying that Sanjay would often visit the hostels and talk in a derogatory manner. Sanjay is part of the college’s management and administration. One of the girls had a minor accident recently and he insisted on giving her first aid and touched her. On July 26, he tried to molest two girls. He also prevents girls from going home,’’ K Sandhya of Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) said.

The complaint has been forwarded by Reddy to DGP M Mahender Reddy, who directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya L, to probe the allegations. The statements of the girls have been recorded individually in the presence of women constables, according to Inspector Y Ashok Reddy, after which a case has been registered against Sanjay under the Nirbhaya Act. The allegations against Sanjay come at a time some TRS leaders are demanding his father D Srinivas’s ouster for alleged anti-party activities.

Responding to the sexual harassment allegations, Sanjay said that the allegations are "politically motivated" and aimed at "targeting" his family. "There is no truth in the allegations against me. I didn't go to Samkri College and I don't have any relationship with the college. I don't even know who is studying in the college. I have a wife and children. I'm not in any live-in relationship with anyone. Someone told those students to speak against me and make these allegations," he said.

He further said that his family is being targeted as elections are coming up. "It seems all this is happening to attack us politically, we don't know (who) but someone is targeting our family. These things are happening as elections are coming up, they are doing it with vested political interests,”said Sanjay.