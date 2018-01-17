Trudeau sports veshti for Pongal, heres all the times he embraced ethnicity of others

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is well known for his acts of embracing ethnicity in a desperate attempt to dissolve his country’s historical image of ethnic cleaning. He goes around the year bracing festivals and celebrations of different ethnic groups. As 2018 rolls ahead, his routine wishes for the Tamil festival, Pongal this year got an upgrade as he wished his countrymen in true Trudeau fashion, by wearing the traditional veshti.

Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal in Scarborough this evening. pic.twitter.com/fjZMGclH09 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 17, 2018

The Prime Minister of Cool truly kept up to his bestowed name by donning a white and gold embroidered dhoti, matching golden silk shirt and angavastaram. Unlike other Prime Ministers of the world who just send out dry Tweets as wishes, Trudeau likes to go all the way to wish his countrymen. But this not the first time that he has embraced other cultures. Here is a look back at all those times he specifically tried to embrace Indian culture.

Last year, the Prime Minister stirred controversy on Twitter after he wished everyone Diwali Mubarak by possibly mixing up wishes for Diwali and Eid. On this occasion he was present in Ottowa to light lamps while wearing a black sherwani.

Sophie and I offer our warmest of wishes to everyone celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Please read: https://t.co/1a9dQKBRYy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 25, 2015

Canada’s vast presence of Sikhs has made the Prime Minister embrace the cultures of the community faster than any other. One of their major festival, Guru Nanak’s birthday, never goes unwished by the leader. He has also visited gurudwaras in the past wearing the traditional head cover for men. The harvest festival of Vaisakhi too never goes unnoticed by the Prime Minister.

No religion escapes Justin Trudeau’s eyes for he also visited a temple on an event organized by a Hindu organization wearing a blue kurta. He attended the puja for the temple on the 10th anniversary of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir.

The BAPS Mandir is more than an architectural masterpiece – It’s truly a place for community. Happy 10th anniversary! #bapstoronto10 pic.twitter.com/kh5S1T3oIE — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2017

After having ticked off Sikhs, Tamils and Hindus off the list, it was now turn for Muslims, whom the Prime Minister wished in all gusto by visiting a local center to help the community pack special goodie boxes for members in need of them. This time he did it in his regular clothes. All to join in on the spirit of giving.

Last but not the least, he went beyond religiosity and went all out to celebrate 71 years of Independence of India last year. He walked a parade in Montreal to celebrate it with Indians decked in various traditional attires. Trudeau too stepped on the road in a loud purple kurta and pajama, even adding a little Bhangra. He ended his speech with the ultimate cherry on top, “Jai Hind”.

Home in my riding of Papineau for Indian Independence Day celebrations! Long live the friendship between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/FYdodH2Kwg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 20, 2017

For these reasons and many more non-ethnic reasons, the Canadian Prime Minister truly beats all when it comes to keeping it cool.