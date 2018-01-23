Trump gets back to his accent mimicry, this time with Modi

US President Donald Trump has rarely painted a picture of diplomacy. When it comes to being civil with allies, the President has chosen to show the other cheek. While it is not certain if a man of his position and power is doing it intentionally or out of ignorance, his repeated enthusiastic attempts at making fun of others has got on to the nerves of other nations. The latest to add to this list is India. Trump reportedly fakes an Indian accent when he repeats comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Washington Post reported that the President tried to imitate Modi’s English accent when referring to his comment, “Never has a country given so much away for so little in return.” Modi had made the statement at the Oval Office during his visit last year. He had spoken these words in support of Trump’s stand that other nations of the world, including Afghanistan had been taking undue advantage of America. This was said in reference to US’s increased mobilization of troops in Afghanistan when it could have spent its forces better.

It was only last week that the President had ruffled diplomacy feathers when he was rumoured to have used ‘sh**t**les’ counties when referring to Haiti and other African nations.

Trump faking an Indian accent this time won’t be a first as he has done it before during his presidential campaign, when he did a shoddy parody of calling up his credit card customer care located in India.

He repeated his streak with China too during his campaign hinting at their broken English by saying, “We want deal.”

.@realDonaldTrump on what he expects to hear when negotiating with China: “We want deal!” #2016 #GOP http://t.co/eeOZPEwyjX — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) August 26, 2015

The act was repeated again when he tried to pronounce Puerto Rico in its native accent but ended up making it humiliating instead. Even the Cubans were not spared of his seemingly disrespectful cultural slurs.

Trump uses a Spanish accent to say "Puerto Rico" twice during a Hispanic Heritage Month event pic.twitter.com/v5qFTiqSjM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 6, 2017

While it is not known if Modi will take offence of this imitation of his accent, it is known to be futile to expect Trump to have better diplomatic skills when it comes to saving his country’s reputation.