Trump revokes protected status of 200,000 Salvadorans invoking deportation

Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies earned him recognition as a presidential candidate and even made him win the presidential race. Today as he sits in the White House, he seems to fulfill his promise of ridding America of immigrants, with little regards for the repercussions. On Monday, the Trump administration announced deportation of about 200,000 Salvadorans by revoking their temporary protected status.

The government announced that all natives of El Salvador who arrived in America in 2001 after devastating earthquakes will have to get out of the country by September 2019, else face deportation. The TPS (Temporary Protected Status) waiver comes after the government did the same for 50,000 Haitians and 2,500 Nicaraguans with possibility of similar fate for 57,000 Hondurans as well. Earlier, the government had withdrawn Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which granted deportation relief and work permits to nearly 700,000 current recipients.

The government seems to be on an overdrive to choke immigrants on its soil. The administration had indicated for months that it intends to keep the ‘temporary’ in TPS intact. Immigrant rights advocates argue that it would be wrong for the U.S. to send Salvadorans back to a country with one of the worst homicide rates in the world while Department of Homeland Security countered saying, violence was never the reason for which the Salvadorans were granted TPS. For now, 190,000 U.S.-born children of Salvadorans who have been living in the US for 17 years, face deportation.

“Since 2001, these people have established themselves in the United States, making countless contributions to our society and our local communities,” said Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida in a statement. “It would be devastating to send them home after they have created a humble living for themselves and their families.”

For now, the sword of deportation, waives above heads of millions of immigrants in America.