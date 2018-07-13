Twitter blasts Athletics Federation after they pick on Golden Girl Hima Das’ poor English

On Thursday, eighteen-year-old Hima Das, from a small town of Assam made history when she clinched the first ever gold medal at the 400 meters event at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. Hima clocked 51.46 seconds at the global event which is being held in Tampere, Finland.

Since her huge victory, congratulations have been pouring in aplenty for the young woman. Right from the PM of India, Narendra Modi to every other celebrity and the common man, everyone has been raving about her achievement and she deserves every bit of the fame.

However, where there is victory, there is always people that try to pull you down. While we aren’t sure if this is an error or a purported one, but the Athletics Federation chose to pick on her weak English as they made the announcement of her win.

It’s a shame that they could even think of pointing out her English speaking skills, because it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day. And, as much as we are furious over the tweet, twitter too isn’t letting the Federation off lightly.

She has landed in Tampere for displaying her talent in track and not in English😐 Its shame on you @afiindia for what you said🤥 — Rohith Ram (@Rohithp6) July 12, 2018

Don't speak of her fluency in English, who cares. Speak of her fluency and eloquence on track! When will we shed this colonial thinking? — Arunram (@arunram) July 13, 2018

no need for English as long as she can communicate in any language, she excels in sport - big applause for her 😍😍😍 — Jaini (@IchbinUjjaini) July 13, 2018

Morons. Check out the French soccer stars. Do they care to speak English? Your moronic English slavery keeps Indian athletics behind. The stars come from non-English backgrounds, perhaps that's why they excel.https://t.co/kQW3YnTLFX — Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, replying to a Twitter user, the AFI handle clarified their stance saying that coming from a humble background, they are just trying to applaud her spirit to communicate with the journalists and give it her best there too.

Also she comes from a very humble background & can not even speak Hindi fluently, we are applauding her effort to face journalists & trying her best to speak in English. Hope now you understand that tweet. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 12, 2018

Umm, are you convinced now, because honestly we aren’t!