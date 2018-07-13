home/ india
Twitter blasts Athletics Federation after they pick on Golden Girl Hima Das’ poor English

Twitter blasts Athletics Federation after they pick on Golden Girl Hima Das’ poor English

First published: July 13, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

On Thursday, eighteen-year-old Hima Das, from a small town of Assam made history when she clinched the first ever gold medal at the 400 meters event at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. Hima clocked 51.46 seconds at the global event which is being held in Tampere, Finland.

Since her huge victory, congratulations have been pouring in aplenty for the young woman. Right from the PM of India, Narendra Modi to every other celebrity and the common man, everyone has been raving about her achievement and she deserves every bit of the fame.

However, where there is victory, there is always people that try to pull you down. While we aren’t sure if this is an error or a purported one, but the Athletics Federation chose to pick on her weak English as they made the announcement of her win.

It’s a shame that they could even think of pointing out her English speaking skills, because it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day. And, as much as we are furious over the tweet, twitter too isn’t letting the Federation off lightly.

Meanwhile, replying to a Twitter user, the AFI handle clarified their stance saying that coming from a humble background, they are just trying to applaud her spirit to communicate with the journalists and give it her best there too.

Umm, are you convinced now, because honestly we aren’t!

SHOW MORE
tags: #athletics #Athletics Federation #Hima Das #IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships #india #news #track

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All