Twitter does not seem to be happy with PM Modi featuring with Chacha Choudhary in school textbooks

A recent move by Maharashtra Government has upset Twitter. The government has included a new character in Chacha Choudhary’s comic books and that is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comic books are supplied as the complimentary reading material to the school students and now Chacha Choudhary has received a new companion in Mr Modi. But is that a good move? Well, quite a few people think it otherwise. At least for the kids from Chacha Choudary days are mighty upset with this decision of Maharashtra Government.

NCP leader and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, too slammed the BJP Government for extending the party’s marketing strategy to the education system of India. “Education system should not be used for political gains but Modi government has brought its marketing into the education system,” she stated as per DNA.

And looks like quite a few people agree with her opinion. From slamming the move of the Government to creating memes, Twitter has expressed its disappointment on this topic in the funniest way possible.

#ChachaChaudhary is new spoke person of prime minister India (BJP). Chacha Chaudhary got government job and highly educated youths are suggested to fry pakoda. 😂😂#AchheDin — the piyush rai (@ThepiyushraiRai) May 29, 2018

Chacha Chaudhary and PM Modi feature together in Maharashtra school textbooks. And they said- Infinity War is the biggest crossover event in history. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) May 29, 2018

Sabu ka rehna bohot zaruri hai Chacha Chaudhary ke liye. pic.twitter.com/LfSW6GDk5G — Mukesh Ambani (@DhoklaKaDeewana) May 30, 2018

PM Modi will feature along with Chacha Chaudhary in Maharashtra school textbooks. Ek ka dimaag computer se tez chalta hai aur ek ke computer main Photoshop din bhar chalta hai. #rangabilla #bjpfails — Vidhi sharma (@cs_vidhi) May 30, 2018

They just made Chacha Chaudhary a side actor in his own comics...what next? Remaking K3G with SRK in Johnny Lever's role? https://t.co/czyrwCB6NG — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) May 29, 2018

Meanwhile we are having a good time laughing over the memes.