Twitter does not seem to be happy with PM Modi featuring with Chacha Choudhary in school textbooks

First published: May 31, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Updated: May 31, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

A recent move by Maharashtra Government has upset Twitter. The government has included a new character in Chacha Choudhary’s comic books and that is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comic books are supplied as the complimentary reading material to the school students and now Chacha Choudhary has received a new companion in Mr Modi. But is that a good move? Well, quite a few people think it otherwise. At least for the kids from Chacha Choudary days are mighty upset with this decision of Maharashtra Government.

NCP leader and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, too slammed the BJP Government for extending the party’s marketing strategy to the education system of India. “Education system should not be used for political gains but Modi government has brought its marketing into the education system,” she stated as per DNA.

And looks like quite a few people agree with her opinion. From slamming the move of the Government to creating memes, Twitter has expressed its disappointment on this topic in the funniest way possible.

What’s your take on this? Including and teaching the lessons of PM Modi to the school students, isn’t it too much? Share your thoughts and lets us know…

Meanwhile we are having a good time laughing over the memes.

