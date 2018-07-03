home/ india
Twitter fumes as Shashi Tharoor files for an anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Twitter fumes as Shashi Tharoor files for an anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

First published: July 03, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Under mysterious circumstances, Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a hotel room on January 17th 2014. The room was locked from inside. Reportedly, the police later filed a charge sheet against former minister and her husband Shashi Tharoor accusing him of murder under 498A and Section 306.

A recent update on the same states that Shashi Tharoor has filed for an anticipatory bail in Patiala's House Court. He fears an imminent arrest in this case and hence, he has made a bail plea. A tweet made by ANI reads,

Another tweet from sheds some light on the scene  and states,

As of now Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by the Delhi’s Patiala House Court and he is likely to appear on July 7th, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Twitter has a drastic reaction on this case. With Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor trending on social media, everyone has a point to make on this case.

Check it out:

We await more updates in this case.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Anticipatory Bail #case #murder #Patiala's House Court #politics #Shashi Tharoor #suicide #Sunanda Pushkar

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All