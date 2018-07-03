Twitter fumes as Shashi Tharoor files for an anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Under mysterious circumstances, Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a hotel room on January 17th 2014. The room was locked from inside. Reportedly, the police later filed a charge sheet against former minister and her husband Shashi Tharoor accusing him of murder under 498A and Section 306.

A recent update on the same states that Shashi Tharoor has filed for an anticipatory bail in Patiala's House Court. He fears an imminent arrest in this case and hence, he has made a bail plea. A tweet made by ANI reads,

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in #Delhi's Patiala House Court — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

Another tweet from sheds some light on the scene and states,

SIT categorically stated in charge sheet that probe is concluded & no custodial interrogation of any person is reqd. Law is very clear that if charge sheet is filed without arrest, bail is inevitable. Matter fixed for consideration at 10 am tomorrow: Counsel of Shashi Tharoor — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

As of now Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by the Delhi’s Patiala House Court and he is likely to appear on July 7th, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Twitter has a drastic reaction on this case. With Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor trending on social media, everyone has a point to make on this case.

Check it out:

Cattle Class SCOUNDREL's bail plea must be rejected outrightly. Only custodial interrogation can unearth the truth behind the murder of Sunanda Pushkar! — NAVIN JALOTA (@NAVINJALOTA) July 3, 2018

Punishment to #ShashiTharoor for wife's murder may improve India's image for atrocities against women https://t.co/sW56k11Ymu — Ashok Garekar (@DrGarekar) June 28, 2018

Anticipatory bail is indicate he is acused in Sunanda Pushkar case. Well see tommorow. Hope for justice to Sunanda Mam. — bultyy jaglan (@bultyy_jaglan) July 3, 2018

Sunanda Pushkar case. Shashi Tharoor applying for an anticipatory bail means two things a. He is guilty party b. He distrusts the judiciary — Ram TR (@trram) July 3, 2018

After being caught lying on SM so often.... u want people to believe ur innocence in the case of one unfortunate Mrs Sunanda Pushkar who must have made the cardinal sin of believing in u..😡 — DocTen (@prastendo) July 2, 2018

We await more updates in this case.