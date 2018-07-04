Udta Punjab? CM Amarinder Singh orders dope test for government employees

We have heard a lot about the drug abuse that happens in the state of Punjab. Abhishek Chaubey even made a film on it titled Udta Punjab starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, in a recent turn of events, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered mandatory dope test of all government employees. Yes, you read right!

Dope test will be compulsory for all the government employees, including police officials from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service. The Chief Secretary has been directed to work out the modalities and have the necessary notice issued in this regard.

The official spokesperson has stated that the CM has ordered mandatory drug screening to be done in all cases of recruitment and promotions. There will also be an annual medical examination that certain employees will have to undergo.

Amarinder Singh has taken this move in over the last three days to eliminate the drug menace from Punjab. The orders were directed on the day when he formally communicated his Cabinet’s recommendation to the Centre, seeking amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to provide for death penalty for first-time offenders too.

CM has already given a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their evil activities or face severe action.

This is my final warning to drug smugglers and peddlers. Give up or face strict action. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/u7behip6st — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 3, 2018

Looks like Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is in no mood to have nuisance happening in his state and that’s what we are loving it.