Unprecedented divide in the Judiciary of India; 4 Judges came out against the CJI

The administration of India’s highest court is in crisis. The judiciary of the nation is divided. In an unprecedented move, four Supreme Court judges on Friday came out against the Chief Justice of India, saying that events in the Supreme Court left them with no choice but to address the nation. The helpless judges ultimately resorted to the fourth pillar of the democracy -- the media.

Judges J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph released a seven-page letter that they wrote to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

In the letter to the Chief Justice of India, the judges wrote, "We are not mentioning details only to avoid embarrassing the institution but note that such departures have already damaged the image of this intuition to some extent. “They further added in the letter that, "It is too well settled in the jurisprudence of this country that the Chief Justice is only first amongst the equals- nothing more or nothing less".

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar during a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo by Ravi Choudhary (PTI1_12_2018_000026B)

Justice J Chelameshwar said the administration of the nation's top court was not in order. He said this was an extraordinary event in the history of the institution, and that they were compelled to act in this way because the Chief Justice could not be persuaded to mend the ways of the court. "The four of us gave a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) some months ago," the Justices revealed. "It is discharge of debt to the nation which has brought us here, Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the media.

Here are the major concerns voiced by them.

· Administration of the apex court is 'sometimes not in order' and many 'less than desirable things' have taken place.

· Save Supreme Court if you want democracy in the country to survive.

· Corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.

· Our efforts have failed in convincing the CJI (Chief Justice of India) to take steps to protect the institution.

· The hallmark of a good democracy is an independent and impartial judge.

· Even this morning, the four of us went and met the Chief Justice of India and tried to persuade him to accept that certain things are not in order and that he should take remedial measures. Unfortunately, we couldn't convince him.The judges said that they will soon release a copy of the letter highlighting their demands. "We are not breaking lines. This is our duty to the nation," Gogoi said. The judges added that it will be business as usual for them on Monday and will go the court as usual. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for the emergency meet after Supreme Court judges spoke against the Chief Justice of India.