UP Board Results 2018: all students in 150 schools failed

In a shocking report, about 150 schools across Uttar Pradesh scored a zero as none of their students cleared their Class X or XII board examinations. The UP boards are conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board and officials are planning to seek explanations for the incident. Most of these schools are located in areas which are labeled as ‘sensitive’ while the results were being predicted.

The board revealed that 98 schools had zero percent results in Class X. as many as 52 schools scored zero percent in class XII. The results included schools run by the government, aided schools, as well as private ones.

"This year strict measures were adopted by the state government to check copying. Apart from it, there is a possibility of only a dozen or so students appearing from such schools so we will decide on the fate of all such educational institutes when the board will reopen," said Neena Srivastava, Secretary, UPSEB, to Times of India.

Six schools with zero percent results are located in Allahabad, another six are in Azamgarh, and five each in Hardoi, Mirzapur, Mau and Bahraich.

Srivastava added that the board will analyse the results and could ask the principals of these schools to explain the results. Out of a total of 75 districts, 50 were declared sensitive by UPSEB. After declaring the board results of Sunday, the UPSEB office will remain closed for three days.