US President’s daughter might attend AR Rahman’s concert

AR Rahman is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated singers on the planet. Among his many followers is also Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. According to the Hindustan Times, Ivanka might be present at the AR Rahman ENCORE concert which begins on November 26 in Hyderabad.

The concert will also double up as the official opening night of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) that will be held between November 28 and November 30 at Hyderabad International Convention Center.

Reports mention that Ivanka along with Narendra Modi will be attending the GES event on November 28 and will also attend the a few sessions the following day. In preparation for her arrival, the Hyderabad police has issued a bizzare notification where begging on the streets is banned.

Rahman will be performing in India after a gap of five years. This concert is marked to celebrate his 25 year long journey in the music industry. He began his career with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992. The tour reportedly involves four cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

According to Hindustan Times, Ivanka Trump, who is intrigued by Indian culture and performing arts, also has plans to explore India. She might be visiting Charminar, Laad Bazaar and Chowmahalla Palace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a dinner for Ivanka at Falaknuma Palace on November 28, while the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will host a dinner for the GES delegates at Golconda Fort on November 29.

The GES will bring about 1,200 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters for two and a half days of training and mentoring sessions.​