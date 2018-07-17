Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu: Mother tongues should be made compulsory in schools

India is one diverse country. No wonder there are many languages that serve as the mother tongues of many. While English may have become a primary source of communication in our lives, our regional languages’ knowledge is inherent and should be refined too. And the same was emphasised by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Founder’s Day event of Andhra Education Society.

He said that language embodies culture, values, morals and traditional knowledge while addressing. Naidu also addressed the gathering at the Virtual-Inauguration of New School Building at Andhra Education Society School. During his speech, he appealed to state governments to make their mother tongues as a mandatory subject in their schools.

Throughout his speech, Naidu iterated the importance of one’s mother language. He said that a person can learn as many languages as possible but never neglect their mother tongue. "One can learn as many languages as one can, but never (should) neglect their mother tongue. That is why preservation of language is essential to conserve the broader cultural aspects of a civilization," read a statement issued by his office.

Elaborating on culture, the VP said that it represents its civilization, wisdom and social norms. Understanding and respect for various cultures and Indian languages, will according to Naidu, strengthen the unity of the country.

Naidu went on to speak about Durgabhai Deshmukh, a freedom fighter who birth anniversary is celebrated as Founder’s Day. Founder’s day is marked for Deshmukh’s contribution to education for women in India.